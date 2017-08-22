UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
HAYDEN, Idaho -

UPDATE: 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. 

Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan. 

Deputies say Sullivan appeared to be dehydrated and in need of medical care. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Detectives will now try to determined where Sullivan was for the last six days. 

Previous Coverage: 

Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan.

"This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.

Now that picture is everywhere.

Kootenai County deputies say Tim Sullivan was last seen Saturday near Lacey Avenue close to Highway 95 in Hayden.

"Since he's been off his medication for a couple of days now, he's probably becoming catatonic. So, unresponsive, not communicating, probably unaware of where he is," Sullivan said.

Sullivan says he was living in an assisted living facility that allows him to live independently.

Meaning, he can go on walks by himself.

But, this isn't the first time her father has gone missing.

"Someone recognized his photo and was able to identify him and call the police," she said, "which is what were hoping for this time because he's probably not going to be in a condition to find help himself, help will have to find him."

Tim is believed to be wearing black knee length basketball-type shorts, a white shirt, dark baseball cap, a black and gray backpack, and either dark crocks or tan leather work boots. 

If you see Tim, please call 911 immediately. 

