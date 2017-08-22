What to do with your eclipse glasses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

What to do with your eclipse glasses

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

If you're like millions of others, you bought a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the big event.

But now that it's over, what do you do with those weird paper specs?

If your glasses are made by one of the 12 eclipse glasses makers that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Society standards, they're good forever.

That means if they're not scratched, torn or punctured you can use them the next time a total solar eclipse drifts over America on April 8, 2024.

If you don't want to hold on to them, some organizations are encouraging people to recycle their glasses.

Earth 911 reports eclipse gazers should pop out the special lenses and recycle the frames. 

The lenses may be able to be recycled with camera film, so earth 911 suggests contacting a local camera shop.

You can also donate them.

Astronomers Without Borders urges people to hold on to their glasses so they can be reused in other countries for future eclipses. 

That organization is planning a program to collect the glasses.

