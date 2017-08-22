Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app

A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.

In a post on Facebook, Summer explained the situation in more detail. He said his daughter doesn't have a phone of her own and the family phone is closely monitored, but they never thought someone would impersonate a 9-year-old to get access to his child.

Summer said a stranger used the app's messenger to ask for shirtless photos of his 7-year-old daughter. But she knew something was wrong and let her parents know what was happening.

The Summers contact police detectives who were able to track the IP address of the phone, Brad Summer says officers continue to make progress on the case.

He said the post was meant as a warning to other parents who may be unaware of the danger.

"By sharing, we have reached and informed so many families to be on the look out for these pedophiles. This story has spread through almost every continent and the replies have been overwhelmingly touching. From those who comment, to those of you who send me a PM, I read each and every one. I have been given advice, other sites to look out for and most appreciated, the encouragement to keep fighting.

I say that doing nothing, accomplishes nothing. Doing something, at a minimum gives us hope."