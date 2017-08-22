8-year-old boy reported missing found safe by Spokane Police

Update: Spokane Police say 8-year-old Austin Cottrill has been found and is home safely. Police thank everyone for keeping an eye out.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy.

Police say Austin L. Cottrill is missing in the northeast area of Spokane Tuesday night. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with red shorts. He may also be riding a green bicycle with a red helmet.

Additional details were not immediately known.

Police say if you happen to see Austin, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233