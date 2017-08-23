Police investigating crash near Division Denny's - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigating crash near Division Denny's

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane police are investigating after a crash near the intersection Division and Gordon Tuesday night.

Officers on scene say a BMW was headed southbound on Division while another car was headed northbound, tried turning and got hit by the BMW. Witnesses say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, but they should recover. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

  WSU dorm evacuated after swastikas and bomb threat found

    PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU dorm was vandalized and evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat. Police say someone found two swastikas etched into the walls in two different stairwells at Stimson Hall. When police were called, two more swastikas were found carved into the basement of the dorm. 

  Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans

    NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan. 

  Attempted copper theft leads to damage at Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A local organization on a mission to do good was hit with some pretty bad damage. The assistant director of Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels says he woke up to a security alert early Sunday morning and what he found baffled him. "Somebody had attempted to steal some copper piping by ripping the spigot out of the side of the wall," said Mark Laskowski, the Assistant Director with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels.

  US officials: Navy 7th Fleet commander to be removed

    TOKYO (AP) - U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific. One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

    BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his  7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.

