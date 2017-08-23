Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants

Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it.

Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.

It's a situation Patrick McPherson knows all too well.

The owner of The Blackbird says three months ago the same woman took off after ordering nearly $100 worth of food and drinks. He posted a picture of the woman online and with help from the community she was found and arrested.

After learning she's back targeting restaurants, both owners just want to see her stop hurting local businesses.