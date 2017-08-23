High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash near Rosalia

A high speed chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Wednesday morning near Rosalia.



Authorities tell us they initially responded to a call for vehicle prowlers in the Spangle area just before 5am. When they made contact with the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a high speed chase ensued with maximum speeds reaching more than 100mph.



The driver eventually crashed near Rosalia at Old Highway 195 and E. Prairie View Rd. Both the driver and the passenger then fled on foot but were quickly tracked down with a K9 unit. Both the male driver and the female passenger sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.



The car they were driving has been confirmed as a stolen vehicle.

@KHQLocalNews pics from the scene of the crash south of spangle pic.twitter.com/XkVbTtSEZD — Andy Wickwire (@AndysCandy) August 23, 2017