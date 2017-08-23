Russian official says US and Russia aren't in new Cold War

A senior Russian official says that Russia and the United States aren't in a new Cold War despite spiraling tensions.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. sanctions against Russia, but emphasized that the current tension "isn't equivalent to confrontation that may spill into open conflict."

Speaking to Japanese and Chinese media in remarks released by his ministry Wednesday, Ryabkov said "I don't think that such confrontation is possible." He added that decades of experience have taught Moscow and Washington caution.

He argued that Russia's response to the U.S. sanctions has been "quite restrained and modest," adding Moscow doesn't view relations with Washington as a zero-sum game.

The Kremlin has responded to sanctions approved by the U.S. Congress by ordering sharp cuts of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)