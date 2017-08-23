Small population of grizzlies in Montana and Idaho listed as endangered

Small population of grizzlies in Montana and Idaho listed as endangeredPosted: Updated:
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.>>
Hayden family searches for missing father
HAYDEN, Idaho - Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan. "This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.>>
Police investigating crash near Division Denny's
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a crash near the intersection Division and Gordon Tuesday night. Officers on scene say a BMW was headed southbound on Division while another car was headed northbound, tried turning and got hit by the BMW. Witnesses say speed may have been a factor in the crash.>>
Small population of grizzlies in Montana and Idaho listed as endangered
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A judge has ruled a small population of grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered endangered even if they are not on the brink of extinction. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's order Monday reversed the 2014 re-classification by U.S. wildlife officials for the 40-50 bears of the Cabinet-Yaak bear population under the federal Endangered Species Act.>>
Russian official says US and Russia aren't in new Cold War
MOSCOW - A senior Russian official says that Russia and the United States aren't in a new Cold War despite spiraling tensions. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. sanctions against Russia, but emphasized that the current tension "isn't equivalent to confrontation that may spill into open conflict.">>
High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash near Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - A high speed chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Wednesday morning near Rosalia. Authorities tell us they initially responded to a call for vehicle prowlers in the Spangle area just before 5am. When they made contact with the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a high speed chase ensued with maximum speeds reaching more than 100mph.>>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
Verizon tweaks prices, cuts video quality on unlimited plans
NEW YORK - Verizon is raising the price of its unlimited plan while introducing a slightly cheaper, more limited version as wireless carriers battle each other for customers. All major carriers now offer unlimited plans after years of steering people toward paying extra for using more data. Verizon, like its rivals, will start charging more for higher-quality video while hoping to attract cost-conscious customers with a cheaper plan.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 22nd.>>
US officials: Navy 7th Fleet commander to be removed
TOKYO (AP) - U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific. One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership's loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.>>
Police investigating crash near Division Denny's
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a crash near the intersection Division and Gordon Tuesday night. Officers on scene say a BMW was headed southbound on Division while another car was headed northbound, tried turning and got hit by the BMW. Witnesses say speed may have been a factor in the crash.>>
Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.>>
