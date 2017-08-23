State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days

(AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene.

The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again.

The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in Vancouver Friday and find his body three days after the incident.

Finn says the trooper treated the situation like an abandoned collision and searched the area for a driver, but didn't find anyone. He didn't call the registered owner of the motorcycle, which troopers don't typically do in abandoned vehicle situations.

The Williams family met with troopers to discuss what happened and to voice concerns. Finn said that the agency has begun to reassess how it handles abandoned motorcycle situations.

