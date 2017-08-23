Washington state woman killed in E. Idaho sand dunes crash

(AP) - A 58-year-old Washington state woman died and a 67-year-old Washington state man was injured when their utility-terrain vehicle rolled over at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes in eastern Idaho.

Authorities say Kimberly Bailey died in the crash on Monday and Allen Connelly sustained injuries after both were thrown from the vehicle during the rollover. Both are from Vancouver, Washington.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries tells the Post Register that bystanders attempted live-saving measures on Bailey without success.

Officials say Connelly was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

The St. Anthony Sand Dunes is a favored area for off-road enthusiasts.

