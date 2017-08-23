Washington state woman killed in E. Idaho sand dunes crash

Washington state woman killed in E. Idaho sand dunes crashPosted: Updated:
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in>>
Illinois dad warns of hidden messaging feature in music app
BATAVIA, Ill. - A father in Illinois is taking to social media to warn parents about a hidden messaging feature in an app popular with kids. In a Facebook post Brad Summer said his 7-year-old daughter used an app called Musical.ly to record videos with her cousins, but when she started getting messages from strangers, her parents grew concerned.>>
Hayden family searches for missing father
HAYDEN, Idaho - Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan. "This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.>>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
Alaska troopers use battering ram to arrest Idaho fugitive
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - Alaska State Troopers used a battering ram mounted on an armored vehicle to break into a Fairbanks home and arrest a man wanted in Idaho. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the tactical vehicle took out the front door and several trees in front of the house. A police dog eventually found 41-year-old Kelo Smoke hiding in a crawl space under bats of insulation. Troopers went to Smoke's home Tuesday as>>
Man arrested for indecent exposure spits in deputy's face
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of August 19, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield and Mirabeau Parkway to investigate a report of a male exposing himself to a female while masturbating in front of her. The woman told deputies that she was walking her dog when she heard a noise. She noticed a bald male with a large build and only wearing a pair of shorts standing by a tree staring at her. As she moved>>
Washington state woman killed in E. Idaho sand dunes crash
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) - A 58-year-old Washington state woman died and a 67-year-old Washington state man was injured when their utility-terrain vehicle rolled over at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes in eastern Idaho. Authorities say Kimberly Bailey died in the crash on Monday and Allen Connelly sustained injuries after both were thrown from the vehicle during the rollover. Both are from Vancouver, Washington. Fremont County Sheriff>>
State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in>>
Small population of grizzlies in Montana and Idaho listed as endangered
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A judge has ruled a small population of grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered endangered even if they are not on the brink of extinction. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's order Monday reversed the 2014 re-classification by U.S. wildlife officials for the 40-50 bears of the Cabinet-Yaak bear population under the federal Endangered Species Act.>>
Russian official says US and Russia aren't in new Cold War
MOSCOW - A senior Russian official says that Russia and the United States aren't in a new Cold War despite spiraling tensions. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced the U.S. sanctions against Russia, but emphasized that the current tension "isn't equivalent to confrontation that may spill into open conflict.">>
High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash near Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. - A high speed chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Wednesday morning near Rosalia. Authorities tell us they initially responded to a call for vehicle prowlers in the Spangle area just before 5am. When they made contact with the stolen vehicle, the driver refused to stop and a high speed chase ensued with maximum speeds reaching more than 100mph.>>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
