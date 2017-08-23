Man arrested for indecent exposure spits in deputy's face

On the morning of August 19, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield and Mirabeau Parkway to investigate a report of a male exposing himself to a female while masturbating in front of her.

The woman told deputies that she was walking her dog when she heard a noise. She noticed a bald male with a large build and only wearing a pair of shorts standing by a tree staring at her. As she moved away, the male dropped his shorts exposing himself and began masturbating.

Deputies found 43-year-old James S Huber lying on a sleeping bag which partially covered him and his shorts were unzipped. When deputies approached him, Huber was immediately confrontational and refused to answer questions, telling them to leave. Huber eventually identified himself but denied exposing himself. He remained belligerent, cussed at the deputies, and continued to tell them to leave.

When the woman identified Huber as the man who had exposed himself to her, deputies began to handcuff him. Huber tensed and attempted to straighten his left arm while spinning his right arm in front of him. Deputies gained control of him and applied handcuffs. Huber continued to resist by throwing his head back toward a deputy’s face. Huber eventually agreed to stop resisting and was helped to his feet. While walking toward the patrol cars, Huber continued to argue and suddenly turned toward a deputy, and spit in his face. A spit hood was placed on Huber to prevent further attempts to spit on deputies.

Due to a previous conviction for indecent exposure, Huber was booked into the Spokane County Jail for felonies of Indecent Exposure and Assault 3rd Degree.