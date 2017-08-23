PHOTOS: Shirtless man seen riding coal train through downtown Spokane arrested

It must've been a heck of ride. While it lasted.

BNSF says they've arrested a man who was seen riding one of their coal trains through downtown Spokane on Wednesday.

We first told you about it on our Facebook newscast we call Lunch Break. A viewer sent us photos she took of the man near 2nd and Post. The suspect appeared shirtless in the photos and we had heard he may have been naked, but the woman who took the pictures confirmed with us he was wearing pants.

The train was heading west, so we sent our reporter Katie Chen to track it down, however she was unsuccessful. However, we did get in touch with BNSF who confirmed the man in the pictures was arrested when the train stopped in Cheney.

The man has not yet been identified and we're not sure if there was a specific reason for him taking the ride, but if we can confirm any additional details, we'll be sure to update this story.