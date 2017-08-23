PHOTOS: Shirtless man seen riding coal train through downtown Sp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Shirtless man seen riding coal train through downtown Spokane arrested

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It must've been a heck of ride. While it lasted. 

BNSF says they've arrested a man who was seen riding one of their coal trains through downtown Spokane on Wednesday. 

We first told you about it on our Facebook newscast we call Lunch Break (shameless plug. Check it out every day at around 11:30 on our Facebook page!). A viewer sent us photos she took of the man near 2nd and Post. The suspect appeared shirtless in the photos and we had heard he may have been naked, but the woman who took the pictures confirmed with us he was wearing pants. 

The train was heading west, so we sent our reporter Katie Chen to track it down, however she was unsuccessful. However, we did get in touch with BNSF who confirmed the man in the pictures was arrested when the train stopped in Cheney. 

The man has not yet been identified and we're not sure if there was a specific reason for him taking the ride, but if we can confirm any additional details, we'll be sure to update this story. 

Back in May, another man, 40-year-old Jeremy Warfield, was arrested by Spokane Police for breaking into a locomotive and sounding the horn. 

  Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.

  State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days

    RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in 

  Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes

    MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.

  Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash

    LAKEWOOD, Wash.  (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.

  SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.

  Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's

    COLCHESTER, England - A man took to Twitter to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a nothing burger.  What's on a nothing burger?  No onion No ketchup No pickles No cheese No beef patty No bun I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017 @Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience, 

