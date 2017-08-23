Interior, Agriculture secretaries to visit Montana wildfire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Interior, Agriculture secretaries to visit Montana wildfire

Posted: Updated:
LOLO, Mont. -

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue plan to visit a Montana wildfire command post Thursday as dozens of blazes rage across the western U.S.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift said Wednesday that the two members of President Donald Trump's cabinet will receive a briefing from firefighters battling a 50-square-mile blaze burning northwest of Missoula.

The Lolo Peak Fire has destroyed at least two homes and eight outbuildings since it started on July 15. A California firefighter died on Aug. 2 after a tree fell on him.

Swift says the visit was requested by the two Republicans on Montana's congressional delegation, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash

    Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:22:08 GMT

    LAKEWOOD, Wash.  (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.

    >>

    LAKEWOOD, Wash.  (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.

    >>

  • SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case

    SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:07:49 GMT
    SPD holiday safety tipsSPD holiday safety tips

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.

    >>

  • Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's

    Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:58:59 GMT
    @Arikuyo@Arikuyo

    COLCHESTER, England - A man took to Twitter to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a nothing burger.  What's on a nothing burger?  No onion No ketchup No pickles No cheese No beef patty No bun I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017 @Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience, 

    >>

    COLCHESTER, England - A man took to Twitter to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a nothing burger.  What's on a nothing burger?  No onion No ketchup No pickles No cheese No beef patty No bun I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017 @Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience, 

    >>
    •   