Police: Idaho man arrested after shots fired at police vehicle

(AP) - A southwestern Idaho man has been taken into custody after police say shots he fired struck a police cruiser pursuing him.

Police in Nampa tell the Idaho Press-Tribune that officers on Tuesday morning arrested 52-year-old Lloyd Harrod on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Police say they attempted to stop Harrod while investigating a disturbance involving a firearm. Police say instead of pulling over, Harrod continued to drive away and fired at the officers.

Police say Harrod crashed and was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot.

The officers were not injured.

The Canyon County Public Defender's office says Harrod has been granted a public defender but an attorney hasn't yet been assigned.

