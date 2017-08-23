Report: Northwestern crew member who drowned couldn't swim

(AP) - A member of Northwestern University's crew team who drowned in April after falling overboard during a practice didn't know how to swim.

Illinois State Police investigated freshman Mohammed Ramzan's death and interviewed a teammate who said Ramzan revealed his lack of swimming skills a few days before his death. The information was contained in a state police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune under a Freedom of Information Act request.

The report also quotes several team members who said they didn't have to pass a swim test before being allowed on the water.

The guidelines of the sport's governing body call for participants to demonstrate their swimming ability. A Northwestern spokesman said the team has since instituted a "safety exam" for its members but would not say if that includes a swim test.

A crew team with the 19-year-old Ramzan of Auburn, Washington was practicing on the North Shore Channel in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood when he fell in.

8/23/2017 2:37:14 PM (GMT -7:00)