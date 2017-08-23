Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 23rd



WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it.

Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: "If @Twitter executives won't shut down Trump's violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump." The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser says Trump's tweets "damage the country and put people in harm's way."

As of Wednesday morning, she had raised less than $6,000 of her $1 billion goal.

In an emailed statement, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the low total shows that the American people like the president's use of Twitter.

"Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation," the statement read.

Wilson wrote on the fundraiser's GoFundMe page that she hopes to raise enough money to buy a controlling interest of Twitter stock. If she doesn't have enough to purchase a majority of shares, she said that she will explore options to buy "a significant stake" and champion the proposal at Twitter's annual shareholder meeting.

If Plame were to hit her $1 billion goal, she'd still fall far short of gaining a controlling interest in the company. As of Wednesday, a majority stake would cost roughly $6 billion. But a $1 billion stake would make her Twitter's largest shareholder and give her a very strong position to exert influence on the company.

Twitter declined to comment Wednesday on Wilson's tweet about seeking to buy the San Francisco-based company.

Wilson's identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush's administration in 2003 in an effort to discredit her husband, Joe Wilson, a former diplomat who criticized Bush's decision to invade Iraq. She left the agency in 2005.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities say an Ohio property owner admitted setting his vacant trailer home on fire because he's tired of renting it to people addicted to drugs.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports Ross County sheriff's deputies arrived at property owned by 41-year-old Robert Violette last week and found him trying to extinguish a fire in one of his trailers with a garden hose.

An incident report says Violette told deputies he wanted to torch all the trailers on his property because of tenants who were misusing drugs.

A township fire department put out the blaze and issued Violette a warning.

Violette didn't return the newspaper's calls for comment.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit in Ross County in May against five drugmakers, accusing them of helping create the region's opioid epidemic.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal udge has affirmed the conviction of a woman who filed $100 billion in bogus liens against judges, a prosecutor and other law enforcers in Chicago to avenge her brother's drug conviction.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that the judge found Cherron Phillips had missed deadlines to challenge her conviction and seven-year prison sentence. But the judge says he wouldn't have overturned the conviction even if she had filed the papers on time.

As a self-described "sovereign citizen," Phillips didn't recognize government authority over her.

The judge, Michael Reagan, is a judge based in southern Illinois. He handled the Chicago case to douse any perception that local judges couldn't be fair to Phillips.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) -- A dog that went missing after a house sitter invited a Tinder date to the home has been reunited with its owner.

Authorities say Maggie, a 2-year-old Maltese was presumed stolen from the Leonia home Sunday night. But she was found Monday night in Garfield, a town about 20 minutes away.

It's not clear how the dog got there. But it eventually ended up at an animal shelter and its photo was posted on a Facebook page for lost and found pets.

Leonia police posted pictures of Maggie online Tuesday and were contacted by someone who thought she resembled a dog on the Facebook page.

Authorities say the house sitter invited a man to the home and he brought another man with him. The dog, a laptop and an Amazon package disappeared after the pair's visit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) -- It's a smorgasbord on Arkansas highways, with the third food spill in as many weeks.

A truck driver distracted by a GPS unit crashed near the intersection of U.S. 278 and Arkansas 24 at Camden early Monday and spilled a truckload of spaghetti sauce. On Aug. 2, a tank car filled with bourbon crashed on Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas and motorists on Interstate 30 had to leave the highway at Little Rock on Aug. 9 after a truck accident left frozen pizzas scattered about.

Camden police Sgt. Cory Sanders said the spaghetti sauce truck was headed to Dallas about 3 a.m. when its driver became distracted, then overcorrected and rolled over after crossing the center line of the highway. Sanders said the driver suffered minor injuries.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A British farmer thanked firefighters who saved a litter of piglets by giving them sausages made out of the rescued animals.

In February, firefighters saved 18 piglets and two sows from a barn fire in South West England's Wiltshire. Farm manager Rachel Rivers thanked the fire department for their help by giving them sausages - made from the meat of the pigs, according to the BBC.

The Pewsey Fire Station cooked the sausages at the firehouse and posted their appreciation for the food on Facebook, reportedly calling the piglets "fantastic," and told the BBC on Tuesday that the sausages were "highly recommended," adding, "We can tell no porkies, the sausages were fantastic," the BBC reported.

But the fire department quickly faced backlash for eating the piglets.

Some users said they were "repulsed" by the actions of the fire department, while others argued that "these pigs were destined for the food chain."

The fire department removed the post, which they recognized could be offensive, and replaced it with an apology.

The piglets were given a six-month stay of execution before being slaughtered and made into sausages.

Rivers and the farm's owner, Canon Gerald Osbourne, defended the decision, which Osbourne said was "an inevitable part of farming."

"I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain," Rivers said. "You do feel sad at the end of it... but to bring them down for [the firefighters] was a good way of saying 'thank you'."

A spokeswoman for the U.S.-based People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) told the BBC that the piglets were "no better off" having escaped from the fire.

"We'll be sending Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service packs of vegan sausages so that they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pigs - by sparing them all suffering," spokeswoman Mimi Bekhechi said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Boston, MA - For many baseball fans, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park would be a dream come true.

But for one young fan, it turned into a viral sensation, but for the wrong reasons.

Let's go to Boston.

Jordan Leandre is a bone cancer survivor and a high school junior.

The pregame ceremony honored Boston's 1967 team that won the American League Pennant.

As Leandre through the ball, his aim was a little off, and instead of landing the ball in the catcher's glove, it hit a photographer, standing behind the catcher, in a rather sensative area -- below the belt.

As legendary baseball announcer Bob Uecker would call it, "That pitch was -juuuuuust- a bit outside."

The photographer later tweeted he wasn't injured.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Allen County, OH - It was a s"pig"tacular day for the winner of Ohio's Allen County Fair's Best Dressed Pig Contest.

The annual competition is something the kids in the swine program look forward to each year as they try and think up creative costumes for themselves and their pigs.

This year's first place winner was a young boy dressed as a ringmaster and and his pig dressed as a lion.

Some of the other costumes in this years competition, were beauty and the pig, a pig-flavored tootsie roll, the pig cheerleader and "pig"casso.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A bar in Dublin, Ireland, is desperately seeking the return of its urinal mural of President Donald Trump.

The Adelphi made headlines across the world in August 2016 when it installed in its men's bathroom the print of Trump when he was the Republican presidential candidate. But on Tuesday, pub bosses revealed it had been stolen.

They are now offering a €100 beer tab (around $118) to whoever brings the (presumably now completely urine-soaked) mural back.

"Our bathroom is just not the same without him and the enjoyment of using the urinal without Donald's face on it has left us feeling sad," bar staff wrote on Facebook.

The pub's manager, Tony McCabe, told HuffPost that the picture of the president had "made the trip to the bathroom a 'wee' bit more entertaining" for regulars. He suggested it was likely now hanging on somebody's wall "along with the DNA of thousands of Irish men."

He denied some claims on social media, however, that it was a publicity stunt.

"It was really stolen, we find it hard to believe," he told Independent.ie. "One of our barmen recalls a guy in on Monday asking many, many questions about it so he is top of our list."

While the reason for the bizarre theft remains unclear, some Facebook users have taken the chance to speculate over motives:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) -- One of East Moline's newest fire trucks suffered heavy damage after a man almost drove it into the Mississippi. Police say Nathan Stottler stole the fire truck while its crew was inside an East Moline business doing an inspection.

Hampton resident Sharon Ayers knew something was wrong right away.

"I heard like a crash boom, and I was walking straight this way, looked straight over there and there's a fire engine down facing the water," said Ayers.

She scarcely believed her own eyes.

"Heard a horn go off, and the next thing I know as I'm walking over there, I saw a guy walking out into the Mississippi, and he looked like he was troubled in some way," said Ayers.

She said the 911 dispatcher barely believed her.

"I just need somebody here there's somebody in the water," said Ayers.

The police said Nathan Stottler stole the fire truck while it was parked outside a business in downtown East Moline. The crew was inside conducting an inspection. The truck wasn't on, but it wasn't locked either.

East Moline Police Captain Tom Reagan said, "First time in 24 years that someone has stolen a fire truck."

Police said after Stottler crashed the truck on Hampton's river bank, he jumped in the river to avoid police. They fished him out and took him to the hospital, where police said he awaits a trip to jail.

Hampton Fire Chief Dave Johnson said, "We've had some different calls before, but I really didn't think we'd have one like this."

Johnson said you don't hear a crime like this happening anywhere.

"How could this really be happening, it's something you don't have in any big towns, let alone a smaller town," said Johnson.

Ayers is just glad no one was hurt.

"It was scary and I hated seeing somebody out there like that, cause you don't know, we all go through all kinds of things," said Ayers.

Police don't know why Stottler stole the truck yet. But everyone agreed, no one expected a fire truck to nearly end up in the Mississippi.

"That's a fire engine, they don't face the water," said Stottler.

East Moline's fire chief said they bought the pumper back in 2009 at a cost of $375,000. The chief said it's one of the newest in the fleet. They have a backup truck. City mechanics are checking to see if the pumper can be repaired.