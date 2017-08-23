Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire

Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.

Fire crews determined the cause of the fire was wildlife that came into contact with electrical equipment. A hawk flew down to grab a snake, the snake wiggled while in its clutches and its tail hit a power line, causing electricity to shoot through the two animals, killing them and triggering a spark that caused the fire.

The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department said Wednesday that the fast moving grass fire burned about 40 acres near 3500 Rainbow Dam Road. No structures were damaged, no injuries were reported. But several power poles were damaged.