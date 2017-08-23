Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

(AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to.

KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone.

But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.

Webb says the roads were much more empty than expected as drivers passed his festival and found somewhere else to watch.

He was hoping to renovate his current business venture in Nampa with profits from the festival.

Webb says although the festival was a dud, he has no regrets and would do it again.

