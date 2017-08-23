BNSF: Man in coal train no laughing matter

It was certainly a bizarre sight for those who noticed. A shirtless man was sitting in a coal train car as it passed through downtown Spokane.

While a lot of people on social media found it funny, BNSF says it’s not a laughing matter. In fact, it’s not only illegal. It’s also very dangerous.

Gus Melonas with BNSF says employees monitor the property 24/7 to ensure trespassing isn’t happening. He says the dangerous part is how hard it is for a train to stop whether it’s moving fast or slow, and also the fact that numbers show there have been more than 50 deaths in WA state over the last 2.5 years related to trespassing on railroads.

In this case, the man didn’t make it very far. He was uninjured, but the train stopped in Cheney, and he was removed and cited for criminal trespass.