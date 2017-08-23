Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's

I'll admit, I am an extremely picky eater. When it comes to cheeseburgers, my order is simply bun, burger, and cheese. No sauce, no veggies, no fun. But this order? This is something else.

A British man by the name of Ari tweeted to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a 'nothing burger.'

What's on a nothing burger?

No onion

No ketchup

No pickles

No cheese

No beef patty

No bun

I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

@Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience, tweeting that he spent 99 pence for his receipt, and paper bag with nothing inside, which is about $1.27 in U.S. dollars.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the tweet had over 67,000 retweets and over 150,000 likes.