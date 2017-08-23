SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case

Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter.

Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department.

Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.

The charges stem from a case in May, where two men kidnapped a woman who they believed stole $50,000 from them. Then showed up at Officer Arredondo's house. Following an investigation to determine his involvement in the case, charges were filed against Arredondo earlier in August.

During the investigation, detectives found no evidence or learned of any accusations involving criminal conduct of any other member of the Spokane Police Department.