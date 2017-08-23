SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case

SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping casePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days
State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in>>
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in>>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Man arrested for indecent exposure spits in deputy's face
Man arrested for indecent exposure spits in deputy's face
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of August 19, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield and Mirabeau Parkway to investigate a report of a male exposing himself to a female while masturbating in front of her. The woman told deputies that she was walking her dog when she heard a noise. She noticed a bald male with a large build and only wearing a pair of shorts standing by a tree staring at her. As she moved>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of August 19, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield and Mirabeau Parkway to investigate a report of a male exposing himself to a female while masturbating in front of her. The woman told deputies that she was walking her dog when she heard a noise. She noticed a bald male with a large build and only wearing a pair of shorts standing by a tree staring at her. As she moved>>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash
Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.>>
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.>>
SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case
SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.>>
Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's
Man's tweet goes viral after buying 'nothing burger' at McDonald's
COLCHESTER, England - A man took to Twitter to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a nothing burger. What's on a nothing burger? No onion No ketchup No pickles No cheese No beef patty No bun I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017 @Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience,>>
COLCHESTER, England - A man took to Twitter to document his unusual experience of using the McDonald's restaurant chain's automated menu to purchase a nothing burger. What's on a nothing burger? No onion No ketchup No pickles No cheese No beef patty No bun I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017 @Arikuyo posted several photos of the experience,>>
BNSF: Man in coal train no laughing matter
BNSF: Man in coal train no laughing matter
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was certainly a bizarre sight for those who noticed. A shirtless man was sitting in a coal train car as it passed through downtown Spokane. While a lot of people on social media found it funny, BNSF says it’s not a laughing matter.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was certainly a bizarre sight for those who noticed. A shirtless man was sitting in a coal train car as it passed through downtown Spokane. While a lot of people on social media found it funny, BNSF says it’s not a laughing matter.>>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
SpaceX unveils sleek, white spacesuit for astronaut travel
SpaceX unveils sleek, white spacesuit for astronaut travel
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has unveiled a sleek white spacesuit for astronauts on its crewed flights coming up next year. Chief executive Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday. He says it's not him in the new suit, rather a SpaceX engineer.>>
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX has unveiled a sleek white spacesuit for astronauts on its crewed flights coming up next year. Chief executive Elon Musk made the big reveal via Instagram on Wednesday. He says it's not him in the new suit, rather a SpaceX engineer.>>
PHOTOS: Shirtless man seen riding coal train through downtown Spokane arrested
PHOTOS: Shirtless man seen riding coal train through downtown Spokane arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - It must've been a heck of ride. While it lasted. BNSF says they've arrested a man who was seen riding one of their coal trains through downtown Spokane on Wednesday. We first told you about it on our Facebook newscast we call Lunch Break (shameless plug. Check it out every day at around 11:30!). A viewer sent us photos she took of the man near 2nd and Post.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It must've been a heck of ride. While it lasted. BNSF says they've arrested a man who was seen riding one of their coal trains through downtown Spokane on Wednesday. We first told you about it on our Facebook newscast we call Lunch Break (shameless plug. Check it out every day at around 11:30!). A viewer sent us photos she took of the man near 2nd and Post.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
1-armed man arrested with machete, clown mask calls it prank
1-armed man arrested with machete, clown mask calls it prank
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank. Thirty-one-year-old Hollis resident Corey Berry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal threatening and weapons charges. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative when they arrested him last month. They say he had a machete taped to the>>
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - A one-armed Maine man accused of startling neighbors by going for a stroll wearing a clown mask and brandishing a machete says it was supposed to be a prank. Thirty-one-year-old Hollis resident Corey Berry pleaded not guilty Wednesday to criminal threatening and weapons charges. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative when they arrested him last month. They say he had a machete taped to the>>