Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash

A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.

Lindquist says police responded to a Lakewood apartment building Aug. 2 where a woman reported that she awoke to a naked man removing the fan from her bedroom window. She told police after she screamed and her boyfriend came in the room, the man ran away.

Lindquist says that morning investigators were called to other nearby residences where two other women reported similar stories.

In all three instances, Lindquist says, the women positively identified Sell from a photo line-up.

Sell remains in jail on $450,000 bail.

