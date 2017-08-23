Seeds of hope: Spokane family has special way to keep daughter's memory alive

Losing your child is absolutely unimaginable. But through the pain and grief, a Spokane family found a special way to continue to grow the memory of their daughter.

Katie and Christian Nichol took their daughter, Cami, to Manito Park often.

“She was our first born, our little love, just such a bright light,” Katie says. “Everything thinks that their child is special but she really was.”

But then the unthinkable happened when they went on vacation with Cami to visit family in Southern California. She got a bacterial infection, pseudomonas, and passed away on Christmas Eve. She was only 19 months old.

But from all the pain, Katie and Christian say they’ve gotten support from their church, their family, and their faith.

“There have been pieces of gold in the ashes,” Katie says.

They've found a way to grow and to remember Cami’s legacy. Katie found an organization called the Susie Forest. It helps plant trees to remember moments and people who have been lost. Katie worked with the organization and they told her there was a spot at Manito Park’s upper playground. They planted a magnolia tree to serve as a memory to their daughter’s playfulness.

Now, it’s growing in a place that Cami loved, and in a place where her little brother, Beau, can play around. Katie and Christian also hung prayer cards on the tree, in hopes that their story can help someone else.

“I hope that through suffering and sorrow and grief there can be new life. There can be a vibrant flourishing life,” Christian says.

To learn more about the Susie Forest: https://susieforest.com/