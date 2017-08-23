Seeds of hope: Spokane family has special way to keep daughter's - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seeds of hope: Spokane family has special way to keep daughter's memory alive

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Losing your child is absolutely unimaginable. But through the pain and grief, a Spokane family found a special way to continue to grow the memory of their daughter.

Katie and Christian Nichol took their daughter, Cami, to Manito Park often.

“She was our first born, our little love, just such a bright light,” Katie says. “Everything thinks that their child is special but she really was.”

But then the unthinkable happened when they went on vacation with Cami to visit family in Southern California. She got a bacterial infection, pseudomonas, and passed away on Christmas Eve. She was only 19 months old.

But from all the pain, Katie and Christian say they’ve gotten support from their church, their family, and their faith.

“There have been pieces of gold in the ashes,” Katie says.

They've found a way to grow and to remember Cami’s legacy. Katie found an organization called the Susie Forest. It helps plant trees to remember moments and people who have been lost. Katie worked with the organization and they told her there was a spot at Manito Park’s upper playground. They planted a magnolia tree to serve as a memory to their daughter’s playfulness.

Now, it’s growing in a place that Cami loved, and in a place where her little brother, Beau, can play around. Katie and Christian also hung prayer cards on the tree, in hopes that their story can help someone else.

“I hope that through suffering and sorrow and grief there can be new life. There can be a vibrant flourishing life,” Christian says.

To learn more about the Susie Forest: https://susieforest.com/

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants

    Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:47 AM EDT2017-08-23 06:47:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.

    >>

  • State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days

    State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-08-23 17:54:17 GMT
    State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 daysState patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days

    RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in 

    >>

    RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in 

    >>

  • Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes

    Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:21 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:21:41 GMT

    MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.

    >>

    MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball

    Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-08-24 03:17:28 GMT

    The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

    >>

    The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

    >>

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:51:02 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>

  • Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels to Spokane Valley

    Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels to Spokane Valley

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:24 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:24:45 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has made its way to Spokane Valley. The 250-foot “Wall that Heals” will be at Mirabeau Point Park from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. The replica, along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has made its way to Spokane Valley. The 250-foot “Wall that Heals” will be at Mirabeau Point Park from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. The replica, along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

    >>
    •   