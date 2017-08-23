Kids start lemonade stand to pay off Coeur d'Alene lunch debt

On a hot summers day, an ice cold lemonade hits the spot.



Especially when it's free.



Six-year-old Amiah Van Hill wanted to help students in Coeur d'Alene schools, so she started the lemonade stand.



"I heard of Jeffrey Lew and then I just wanted to do the same thing but I don't know what GoFundMe is," Amiah said.



She's talking about the GoFundMe paged started by Jeffrey Lew.



The page helped pay off more than $40,000 worth of school lunch debt in Spokane public schools and other districts.



Now, she's bringing it to the lake city.



"If you want to pay the money the money that you pay will go towards Coeur d'Alene to help pay off the reduced school lunch debt," she said while talking to people getting lemonade.



She's been wildly successful.



Last weekend she raised over $300 and the dollars continue to flow.



"It makes me feel happy," she said.



And her mother couldn't be prouder.



"To be able to see a lemonade stand, a free lemonade stand, free donations, transpire something so successful that can help so many more families than we ever imagined, it not only warms my heart but her heart as well," Rachel Van Hill, Amiah's mother, said.



If you would like to help donate, click here.