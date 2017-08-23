So you just won the Powerball. Now what?

The odds of winning the $700 million Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Let's say you match all five numbers and the Powerball and suddenly become a multi-millionaire. Now what?

We sent Reporter Joe McHale on a (fake) shopping spree, to see just how much he could realistically spend in one day.

Here’s a rundown of what Joe (wishes he could have) purchased.

Dinner: $601 at Table 13 at the Davenport Grand.

Car: $132,000 Jaguar SVR

Suit $100,00 llama wool suit

Room: $2,500/night at the Presidential Suite at the Davenport Grand

House: $1.5 million

The total of Joe’s shopping spree: $1,735,101.

Joe still has more than $698 million in the bank.

Could he have spent more? Bought a boat? Private jet? Sure. But either way, it’s highly unlikely (probably impossible) that you could spend $700,000,000 in 24 hours.