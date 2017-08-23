Racist, vulgar graffiti found at Lake Spokane Elementary

Kimberly Fuson went out for a walk with her grand daughter and then to Lake Spokane Elementary's playground for some quality time. But that time was cut short when they found this racist and vulgar graffiti.

Kimberly says she felt horrible and didn't know what to tell her granddaughter.

"It was sickening to me I didn't know what to tell her," said Fuson. The graffiti was the only thing her granddaughter could think about for the rest of the day. Who could done this?

The superintendent of the Nine Mile Falls School District Brian Talbot tells KHQ that the district does not wait to remove graffiti like this and that it's already been cleaned up. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Anyone with information is being asked to call.