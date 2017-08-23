Racist, vulgar graffiti found at Lake Spokane Elementary

Racist, vulgar graffiti found at Lake Spokane ElementaryPosted: Updated:
Well-known dine and dasher targets Spokane restaurants
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane restaurant owners say they're frustrated that a well-known dine and dasher who was arrested earlier this year for the same thing is once again back at it. Jason Ferraro, the owner of Ferraro's on north Division, says his restaurant was the latest victim in a string of eat and runs. Last week he says a woman came into his restaurant and took off without paying.>>
State patrol studies policy after body not found for 3 days
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol is re-evaluating procedures after a trooper responded to what seemed to be an abandoned motorcycle crash but turned out to be a fatal crash scene. The Columbian reports state patrol spokesman Trooper Will Finn said Tuesday the patrol doesn't want to be in that situation again. The ordeal led the family of Travis Williams of Ridgefield to search the crash area near Interstate 5 in>>
Boy suffocated by weighted mattress on crib to stop escapes
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death. WGAL-TV reports 29-year-old Justin Dwyer and 28-year-old Courtney Stash were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.>>
Rejected panhandler attacks Spokane woman's car with hammer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman said her car sustained about $1,000 worth of damage from a hammer Monday night. Court documents identify the aggressor as a man she rejected as he was panhandling. It happened outside a Shadle grocery store. The victim said the whole thing was bizarre. "There was someone just right outside the door asking for spare change," Jennifer Semenza said. "I simply said nope.">>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
Man arrested for indecent exposure spits in deputy's face
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On the morning of August 19, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of Mansfield and Mirabeau Parkway to investigate a report of a male exposing himself to a female while masturbating in front of her. The woman told deputies that she was walking her dog when she heard a noise. She noticed a bald male with a large build and only wearing a pair of shorts standing by a tree staring at her. As she moved>>
Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball
The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4. Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels to Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has made its way to Spokane Valley. The 250-foot “Wall that Heals” will be at Mirabeau Point Park from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. The replica, along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.>>
Racist, vulgar graffiti found at Lake Spokane Elementary
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Kimberly Fuson went out for a walk with her grand daughter and then to Lake Spokane Elementary's playground for some quality time. But that time was cut short when they found this racist and vulgar graffiti. Kimberly says she felt horrible and didn't know what to tell her granddaughter. "It was sickening to me I didn't know what to tell her," said Fuson.>>
Lessons learned from the Ruby Ridge standoff
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "A federal law enforcement official called it Weaver Fever. That's what they try to avoid - this thing where something gets so blown out of proportion that people die because you're dealing with people who won't back down," Jess Walter said. Protesters, supporters, and media from across the nation waited at the road block as information would trickle out day-by-day.>>
So you just won the Powerball. Now what?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The odds of winning the $700 million Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Let's say you match all five numbers and the Powerball and suddenly become a multi-millionaire. Now what? We sent Reporter Joe McHale on a (fake) shopping spree, to see just how much he could realistically spend in one day. Here’s a rundown of what Joe (wishes he could have) purchased.>>
Kids start lemonade stand to pay off Coeur d'Alene lunch debt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On a hot summers day, an ice cold lemonade hits the spot. Especially when it's free. Six-year-old Amiah Van Hill wanted to help students in Coeur d'Alene schools, so she started the lemonade stand. "I heard of Jeffrey Lew and then I just wanted to do the same thing but I don't know what GoFundMe is," Amiah said.>>
Seeds of hope: Spokane family has special way to keep daughter's memory alive
SPOKANE, Wash. - Losing your child is absolutely unimaginable. But through the pain and grief, a Spokane family found a special way to continue to grow the memory of their daughter. Katie and Christian Nichol took their daughter, Cami, to Manito Park often. “She was our first born, our little love, just such a bright light,” Katie says.>>
Sex offender charged with naked burglaries in Lakewood, Wash
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma. Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.>>
SPD officer make court appearance in connection to kidnapping case
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer John Arredondo was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping case involving his daughter. Arredondo is charged with destroying evidence, criminal assistance and other crimes. He was released and remains on paid leave from the police department. Spokane Police said they'd review his status after Wednesday's arraignment.>>
