Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels to Spokane Valley

A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has made its way to Spokane Valley.

The 250-foot “Wall that Heals” will be at Mirabeau Point Park from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The replica, along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.

It honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War including some 25,000 from the Inland Northwest.

It bears the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, including 244 from eastern Washington and northern Idaho.

The names of the 244 men and women from the area will be read, and taps will be played, everyday at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.