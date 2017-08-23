Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa -

Update: A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
    
The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
    
Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
    
The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Previous coverage:

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

