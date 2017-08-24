Gov. Jay Inslee pens open letter to Paul Ryan ahead of Everett visit

Gov. Jay Inslee pens open letter to Paul Ryan ahead of Everett visitPosted: Updated:
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee pens open letter to Paul Ryan ahead of Everett visit
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee is hoping House Speaker Paul Ryan's visit to Everett, Washington, on Thursday will inspire him to make a change when he returns to D.C. Ryan will be in Everett Thursday to tour a Boeing Co. facility and hold a town hall meeting with employees about his plan to cut federal taxes paid by Boeing in order to spur economic growth. His visit is scheduled for 8 a.m. and the town hall will be streamed live on the Speaker's website.>>
Hillyard family finds mystery ashes in Chinese lantern
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday a mystery landed in the front of a Hillyard family's home and it came from above. "I thought it was a garbage sack that fell out the back of somebody's truck," said Steven O'Neel. But it wasn't. It was something quite different.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 23rd.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee pens open letter to Paul Ryan ahead of Everett visit
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee is hoping House Speaker Paul Ryan's visit to Everett, Washington, on Thursday will inspire him to make a change when he returns to D.C. Ryan will be in Everett Thursday to tour a Boeing Co. facility and hold a town hall meeting with employees about his plan to cut federal taxes paid by Boeing in order to spur economic growth. His visit is scheduled for 8 a.m. and the town hall will be streamed live on the Speaker's website.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels to Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. has made its way to Spokane Valley. The 250-foot “Wall that Heals” will be at Mirabeau Point Park from Thursday at 10 a.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at 9 a.m. The replica, along with a mobile Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and is free to the public.>>
Racist, vulgar graffiti found at Lake Spokane Elementary
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Kimberly Fuson went out for a walk with her grand daughter and then to Lake Spokane Elementary's playground for some quality time. But that time was cut short when they found this racist and vulgar graffiti. Kimberly says she felt horrible and didn't know what to tell her granddaughter. "It was sickening to me I didn't know what to tell her," said Fuson.>>
Lessons learned from the Ruby Ridge standoff
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "A federal law enforcement official called it Weaver Fever. That's what they try to avoid - this thing where something gets so blown out of proportion that people die because you're dealing with people who won't back down," Jess Walter said. Protesters, supporters, and media from across the nation waited at the road block as information would trickle out day-by-day.>>
So you just won the Powerball. Now what?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The odds of winning the $700 million Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. Let's say you match all five numbers and the Powerball and suddenly become a multi-millionaire. Now what? We sent Reporter Joe McHale on a (fake) shopping spree, to see just how much he could realistically spend in one day. Here’s a rundown of what Joe (wishes he could have) purchased.>>
Kids start lemonade stand to pay off Coeur d'Alene lunch debt
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - On a hot summers day, an ice cold lemonade hits the spot. Especially when it's free. Six-year-old Amiah Van Hill wanted to help students in Coeur d'Alene schools, so she started the lemonade stand. "I heard of Jeffrey Lew and then I just wanted to do the same thing but I don't know what GoFundMe is," Amiah said.>>
