New Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is dividing the country

WASHINGTON -

A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe President Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it. 

According to the poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, 62 percent of voters said, while 31 percent said he is doing more to unite the country.

The poll was conducted from August 17 to August 22 among 1,514 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent. 

The poll, which you can view in its entirety here, shows 59 percent of voters believe Trump is encouraging white supremacist groups, and 64 percent believe those groups pose a threat to the country. More than half of the people polled, 55 percent, said that there is too much prejudice in America today, while 40 percent said there is too much political correctness. 

Also included in the poll, half of the voters oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces, while 39 percent support it. 

In an open question, 64 voters said "strong" was the first word that came to them when they thought of President Trump, while 59 voters said "idiot," 58 said "incompetent," 50 said "liar," and 49 said "president." Other answers included "narcissist," "great," "American," "buffoon," "honest," and "dishonest." 

American voters disapprove 55 - 40 percent of the way the news media covers Trump, and disapprove 62 - 35 percent of the way the president talks about the media. According to the poll, voters trust the media more than Trump 54 - 36 percent "to tell you the truth about important issues." 

On the subject of tweeting, 69 percent of voters think President Trump should stop tweeting from his personal account.

President Trump's overall job approval was at 35 percent, while 59 percent disapprove. 

You can view the entire poll HERE. 

  Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

  Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

  Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe

    PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available. 

  Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe

    PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available. 

  New Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is dividing the country

    WASHINGTON - A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe President Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it. According to the poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, 62 percent of voters said, while 31 percent said he is doing more to unite the country.

  (WARNING: Video is hard to watch) High school cheerleaders scream in pain while forced into splits

    DENVER (AP) - Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice. The videos show eight cheerleaders at Denver's East High School repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates.

