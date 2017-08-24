New Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is dividing the country

A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe President Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it.

According to the poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, 62 percent of voters said, while 31 percent said he is doing more to unite the country.

The poll was conducted from August 17 to August 22 among 1,514 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

The poll, which you can view in its entirety here , shows 59 percent of voters believe Trump is encouraging white supremacist groups, and 64 percent believe those groups pose a threat to the country. More than half of the people polled, 55 percent, said that there is too much prejudice in America today, while 40 percent said there is too much political correctness.

Also included in the poll, half of the voters oppose removing Confederate statues from public spaces, while 39 percent support it.

In an open question, 64 voters said "strong" was the first word that came to them when they thought of President Trump, while 59 voters said "idiot," 58 said "incompetent," 50 said "liar," and 49 said "president." Other answers included "narcissist," "great," "American," "buffoon," "honest," and "dishonest."

American voters disapprove 55 - 40 percent of the way the news media covers Trump, and disapprove 62 - 35 percent of the way the president talks about the media. According to the poll, voters trust the media more than Trump 54 - 36 percent "to tell you the truth about important issues."



On the subject of tweeting, 69 percent of voters think President Trump should stop tweeting from his personal account.

President Trump's overall job approval was at 35 percent, while 59 percent disapprove.