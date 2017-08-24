Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe

PRINEVILLE, Ore. -

UPDATE: 

The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. 

No other details were available. 

Previous Coverage: 

The Crook County Sheriff's Office in Oregon is looking for two sisters who went missing after attending the Symbiosis eclipse festival earlier this week in Prineville. 

The parents of 18-year-old Melissa Lea and 7-year-old Kalila Lea said they last heard from them in the Bend area on August 20. The sisters are from Lake Tahoe and their parents said their girls planned to go to Prineville to watch the eclipse and called from Bend to say they were stopping to sleep there. 

According to deputies, Melissa used her debit card at the festival on Tuesday. 30,000 people were expected to attend the festival. 

On Wednesday, the girls' father said he received a fraud alert from the bank, notifying him that Melissa's debit card was being used in Petaluma, near the bay area. 

Melissa's phone goes to voicemail when her parents try and call it. Melissa was last seen driving a black Toyota SUV Sequoia with California license plates. 

Anyone with information about the sisters’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 541-447-6398.

