Active shooter situation in Charleston restaurant turns to hostage standoff after at least one shot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.



Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.



He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.



Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said "there's a new boss in town."



The couple said they left out a back door.

