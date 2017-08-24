Charleston hostage situation over; gunman wounded - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Charleston hostage situation over; gunman wounded

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, S.C. -

The Latest on shooting and hostage situation in Charleston, S.C. (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The mayor says a hostage situation in a Charleston, South Carolina, restaurant has ended with the gunman being shot by police.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the restaurant employee shot by the gunman Thursday has died.

Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor says all the hostages at Virginia's restaurant were rescued safely. He didn't say how many there were.

Tecklenburg says the man who took the hostages is in critical condition.

Authorities did not release the names of the gunman or the man killed.

Taylor says the restaurant on tourist-heavy King Street was packed at lunchtime and his officers helped rescue the wounded man and a number of diners.

___

2:45 p.m.

An owner of a South Carolina restaurant where a gunman is holding hostages says he's been told the man is a dishwasher who was angry with and shot a male chef.

John Aquino told WCSC-TV that he thinks the gunman was fired and came back to Virginia's in downtown Charleston on Thursday to get revenge.

Aquino says he doesn't know how badly the chef was injured.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis says officers were able to get the injured man out of the restaurant after the lunchtime shooting. Francis did not give any details of the man's condition.

Francis says the shooter is holding a small number of hostages, but he has declined to give an exact number.

Witnesses say the man let diners, waitresses and some kitchen staff out of the restaurant.

Authorities say a hostage negotiation team is trying to talk to the gunman.

___

2 p.m.

Authorities say a disgruntled employee shot one person and is holding hostages in a restaurant in an area of Charleston, South Carolina, that is popular with tourists.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said at a news conference that the shooting Thursday at Virginia's in downtown Charleston was not an act of terrorism or racism.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told reporters the shooter was holding "a couple" of hostages. He did not immediately respond to follow-up telephone calls asking whether there were more than two.

Witnesses said a man emerged from the kitchen of the restaurant, told diners there was a new boss in Charleston and ordered them to leave.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area and warned people nearby to stay inside buildings or leave.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.

___

1 p.m.

Dozens of police officers are rushing to downtown Charleston, South Carolina, after police reported a possible "active shooter situation" near a stretch of restaurants and shops popular with tourists.

The shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, Police spokesman Charles Francis said in a statement. He did not say whether they were any injuries or give any description of a suspect.

Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia's restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand who said, "There's a new boss in town."

The man looked like "an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look," the couple said. They were able to escape out a back door.

Charleston Police sent SWAT teams and a bomb disposal unit to the area and warned people nearby to stay inside buildings or leave.

The site is a few blocks away from Emanuel AME church, where nine black members of a church were killed by a white man during a June 2015 Bible study. Dylann Roof was sentenced to death in the case.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:10:17 GMT

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:51:02 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:00:31 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

  • Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission

    Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:45:34 GMT
    Photo: Payette Co. Sheriff's OfficePhoto: Payette Co. Sheriff's Office

    PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for 

    >>

    PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for 

    >>

  • Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:31:29 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>
    •   