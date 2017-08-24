If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim itPosted: Updated:
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
Man convicted of killing Seattle teacher in 1994 now charged with girlfriend's murder in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted of killing his former teacher in King County in 1994 has been arrested and charged with murdering his girlfriend in Spokane. Darrell Cloud was convicted of the murdering his former teacher, Neal Summers, near a north Seattle school after shooting him in the back.>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Active shooter situation in Charleston restaurant turns to hostage standoff after at least one shot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say they are investigating a possible "active shooter" situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina. Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
New Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is dividing the country
WASHINGTON - A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe President Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it. According to the poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, 62 percent of voters said, while 31 percent said he is doing more to unite the country.>>
(WARNING: Video is hard to watch) High school cheerleaders scream in pain while forced into splits
DENVER (AP) - Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice. The videos show eight cheerleaders at Denver's East High School repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates.>>
$758.7M Jackpot! Massachusetts lottery announces wrong store where winning ticket was sold
Watertown, Massachusetts - The Massachusetts store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.>>
Hillyard family finds mystery ashes in Chinese lantern
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuesday a mystery landed in the front of a Hillyard family's home and it came from above. "I thought it was a garbage sack that fell out the back of somebody's truck," said Steven O'Neel. But it wasn't. It was something quite different.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 23rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 23rd.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee pens open letter to Paul Ryan ahead of Everett visit
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee is hoping House Speaker Paul Ryan's visit to Everett, Washington, on Thursday will inspire him to make a change when he returns to D.C. Ryan will be in Everett Thursday to tour a Boeing Co. facility and hold a town hall meeting with employees about his plan to cut federal taxes paid by Boeing in order to spur economic growth. His visit is scheduled for 8 a.m. and the town hall will be streamed live on the Speaker's website.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
