PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning car

A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night.

Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.

Passerbys on Highway 12 noticed the car on fire and stopped to help. The driver was conscious, but was unable to unlock his doors or get out on his own. The fire continued to grow. One of the citizens who stopped grabbed a hammer from his car and, working together, the group was able to smash the window and pull the man out.

The driver was not injured as a result of the collision, and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for any possible medical condition that might have lead to the collision occurring.

Awesome work by that group of heroes!