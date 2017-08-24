PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning car

PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning carPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for>>
Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated.>>
PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning car
PASCO, Wash. - A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night. Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.>>
Charleston hostage situation over; gunman wounded
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The mayor says a hostage situation in a Charleston, South Carolina, restaurant has ended with the gunman being shot by police.Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the restaurant employee shot by the gunman Thursday has died. Interim Charleston Police Chief Jerome Taylor says all the hostages at Virginia's restaurant were rescued safely. He didn't say how many there were.>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
Florida mom accused of DUI while picking up child from school
LADY LAKE, Fla. - A Florida woman told police officers to take her to jail after they stopped her on suspicion of driving under the influence while taking her daughter home from school. Lady Lake police tell WKMG TV in Orlando that multiple people called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report a vehicle swerving and driving erratically.>>
New Quinnipiac Poll: Trump is dividing the country
WASHINGTON - A new poll from Quinnipiac University found that most Americans believe President Trump is doing more to divide the country than to unite it. According to the poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, 62 percent of voters said, while 31 percent said he is doing more to unite the country.>>
(WARNING: Video is hard to watch) High school cheerleaders scream in pain while forced into splits
DENVER (AP) - Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice. The videos show eight cheerleaders at Denver's East High School repeatedly being pushed into splits while their arms are held up by teammates.>>
