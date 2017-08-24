Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. The university says other than those two buildings, there are no other changes to campus operations and classes have not been cancelled.

About 20 minutes after the alert went out, WSU issued an update asking students to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Hansen told KHQ they are taking the threat very seriously and several other threats have been found around campus.

Earlier this week, swastikas were found etched into the walls at Stimson Hall and a bomb threat was later found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.