Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 24th

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) - A convicted sex offender has been charged in connection with breaking into several apartments while naked south of Tacoma.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist says Curtis Sell was charged Wednesday with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation in connection with the break-ins and failure to register as a sex offender.

Lindquist says police responded to a Lakewood apartment building Aug. 2 where a woman reported that she awoke to a naked man removing the fan from her bedroom window. She told police after she screamed and her boyfriend came in the room, the man ran away.

Lindquist says that morning investigators were called to other nearby residences where two other women reported similar stories.

In all three instances, Lindquist says, the women positively identified Sell from a photo line-up.

Sell remains in jail on $450,000 bail.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one.

Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday.

Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .

Jimenez first spotted his future bride 13 years ago on an M14, a Manhattan local crosstown bus. He tells NY1 that when he suggested getting married on the same bus she replied, "Heck, yeah, let's do it."

A friend performed the ceremony as a Universal Life minister.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects.

Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ.

Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my daughter."

Zeek's first two children had problems at birth. A daughter was born with two thumbs on one hand. Her son was born with a cleft palate after a difficult delivery in which she and the baby almost died.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OAKDALE, N.Y. (AP) -- Authorities say police in New York have arrested a 21-year-old man who had his driver's license suspended 81 times.

Suffolk County police say Dillon Garcia, of Medford, was pulled over Wednesday on the Sunrise Highway in Oakdale.

A police spokeswoman says suspensions usually occur after someone fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. She says she doesn't have specifics on Garcia's case and doesn't know how many summonses he had received.

Each summons that went unpaid could have resulted in a single suspension.

He is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Central Islip (EYE'-slihp).

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BERLIN (AP) -- A German politician is being mocked for going after hipsters.

Jens Spahn, a 37-year-old deputy finance minister and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party, on Thursday accused "elitist hipsters" of trying to isolate themselves from other Germans by only speaking English with each other.

Spahn's condemnation in Die Zeit of bearded young men allegedly hanging out in Berlin's chic downtown cafes and refusing to mingle with "normal Germans" was greeted with derision on Twitter and other social media.

The Green Party tweeted a 1983 photo of their lawmakers, one of them sporting a long, fuzzy beard, sitting in parliament next to former Chancellor Helmut Kohl. The caption - in English - read, "Jens, we looked like hipsters long before you knew you'd hate them."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.

Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.

Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."

Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New York City police officers used a simple solution to nab a cellphone thief: the Find My iPhone app, according to the NYPD.

A woman's smartphone and cash from her purse were stolen on August 10 while she had been asleep on the Q train. A plainclothes detail of the midnight Transit District 34 team used Find My iPhone to locate the suspect.

The anti-crime team was able to quickly find him because the victim's phone was pinging loudly in his hand, according to the New York Police Department. One of the officers also noticed the victim's picture on the home screen of the stolen phone.

Police said the suspect was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

"These kinds of arrests are important because the vast majority of citizens obey the law. As police, our job is to vigorously protect innocent people from those who do not. Policing isn't just about crime, it's about serving the public," said Sergeant Napoli, the head of the team.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cooper City, FL - A man was getting busy in more ways than one when he stole a trailer from a pool company in Cooper City worth at least $1,200, authorities said.

The suspect was caught on camera backing a truck into a parking lot at Twin Lakes Pool and BBQ, located at the 9900 block of Griffin Road.

When the suspect arrived on the scene, he dove into some sexual activity with a companion, according to the Broward Sheriff's office.

About five minutes later, he left his partner, freed the trailer from the fence to which it was chained, hitched the trailer to his pickup truck and drove off.

BSO officials said the suspect wore a baseball cap and a long-sleeved shirt. He was driving a silver two-door pickup truck with a retractable bed cover.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey man took a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary.

Jeffrey Riegel, 56, died last Friday. Before his death, the Port Republic, New Jersey, man promised friends a funny message in his obituary.

The longtime Eagles fan's obituary asked for Riegel "to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time."

Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime.

It was not always an easy team to love, his wife, Donna Lee Riegel, said. She sometimes suggested he pay allegiance to a different team.

According to her, "I just can't" was his response.

Riegel's friend, Lou Jiacopello, tells the Press of Atlantic City he couldn't help but laugh at his friend's humor.

Eight friends wearing Eagles jerseys were to lay Riegel to rest on Thursday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church's cemetery in Port Republic.

Riegel did get to see the Eagles win one last time before his death, Donna Lee Riegel said. He saw last Thursday's 20-16 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"He got to see them go out on a win," his wife said, suggesting that may have been what he needed to make peace with death.

A spokesperson for the Eagles declined to comment about Riegel's request.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A hip-hop artist named Joey Bada$$ has been dubbed "Joey Badeyes" on social media after he bragged that he was going to watch Monday's eclipse without protective eyewear ? and then abruptly canceled three upcoming shows.

It's unclear why the shows were actually canceled, but the coincidence has caught a lot of people's attention.

"Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today no glasses?" Joey Bada$$, whose real name is Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, had tweeted on Monday. "I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho (sic)."

He went on to argue, "This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind."

Twitter users were quick to mock his suggestion, with one person replying, "You tell, em, Joey. Look right at that sun. You'll be fine."

As far as whether Scott actually looked at the sun without proper protection, it's anyone's guess.

But fast forward to Tuesday, and the hip-hop artist announced the cancellations of shows in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Needless to say, that announcement produced a new round of jokes and jabs against the rapper, with his news called "eyeronic."

Doctors had stressed that staring directly at the sun for even a fraction of a minute without proper eyewear can cause damage to one's retinas.

That damage could result in blind spots and blurriness, which can appear within hours. Fortunately for anyone who may have improperly stared at the sun on Monday, the retina can largely heal itself if the damage is not too severe, Reuters reported.

A full recovery is, of course, not guaranteed. Two men who watched a partial eclipse 55 years ago say they continue to suffer from partial blindness, and that's from looking at the sun for just 20 seconds.

As far as how Scott is doing after announcing his cancellations, he seems to have a positive attitude, tweeting Wednesday, "Seeing double, stacking triple."