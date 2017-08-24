Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission

(AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral.

KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived.

According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for violating his probation in a felony drug possession case. Hauntz says Henry will likely face a felony escape charge for not returning to the jail after the funeral.

___

Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/24/2017 9:01:06 AM (GMT -7:00)