1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: WSP PHOTO: WSP
VANTAGE, Wash. -

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. 

Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation, however WSP Trooper Brian Moore tweeted out the collision was caused by poor visibility due to smoke from a wildfire at Ryegrass. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

Trooper Moore says a passenger died on the way to the hospital and a driver from one of the vehicles is in serious condition. 

Washington State Patrol will be investigating the crash and says there will be lane restrictions through the evening. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:10:17 GMT

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:51:02 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:00:31 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

  • Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission

    Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:45:34 GMT
    Photo: Payette Co. Sheriff's OfficePhoto: Payette Co. Sheriff's Office

    PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for 

    >>

    PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for 

    >>

  • Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:31:29 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>
    •   