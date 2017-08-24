1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.

Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation, however WSP Trooper Brian Moore tweeted out the collision was caused by poor visibility due to smoke from a wildfire at Ryegrass. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Trooper Moore says a passenger died on the way to the hospital and a driver from one of the vehicles is in serious condition.

Washington State Patrol will be investigating the crash and says there will be lane restrictions through the evening.