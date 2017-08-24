Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic

Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area.

Ferry County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of Showers Jr. to their Facebook page in hopes that the public might recognize him.

He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down.

If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, please call 911 immediately.