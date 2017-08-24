Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic

Posted: Updated:
Robert Showers Jr. Robert Showers Jr.
REPUBLIC, Wash. -

Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. 

Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area. 

Ferry County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of Showers Jr. to their Facebook page in hopes that the public might recognize him. 

He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down. 

If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, please call 911 immediately. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:10:17 GMT

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:51:02 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Too Soon? Marketing expert explains why you’re already seeing Halloween

    Too Soon? Marketing expert explains why you’re already seeing Halloween

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:24:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures expected to reach the 90's this weekend, it may not feel like the end of summer. But in a few short weeks, the season will be shifting to fall. While summer is winding down, Halloween is still more than two months away. But costume and decorative stores are already starting to pop up in the Inland Northwest. “It all takes time,” said Creative Director at Rainmaker, Todd Zyph. “It's not a flip of a switch, it's not 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures expected to reach the 90's this weekend, it may not feel like the end of summer. But in a few short weeks, the season will be shifting to fall. While summer is winding down, Halloween is still more than two months away. But costume and decorative stores are already starting to pop up in the Inland Northwest. “It all takes time,” said Creative Director at Rainmaker, Todd Zyph. “It's not a flip of a switch, it's not 

    >>

  • Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall

    Thursday, August 24 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-08-24 23:26:26 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated. 

    >>

  • Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic

    Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic

    Thursday, August 24 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-08-24 23:25:56 GMT
    Robert Showers Jr.Robert Showers Jr.

    REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.  Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area.  He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down.  If you see him, call 911 immediately. 

    >>

    REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.  Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area.  He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down.  If you see him, call 911 immediately. 

    >>
    •   