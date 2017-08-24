Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed

Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owedPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million. Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall
Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated.>>
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area. He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down. If you see him, call 911 immediately.>>
REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area. He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down. If you see him, call 911 immediately.>>
Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one
Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one. Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday. Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one. Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday. Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .>>
Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram
Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects. Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ. Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my>>
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects. Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ. Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
Evacuations ordered on new fire near Helena
Evacuations ordered on new fire near Helena
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local): 4 p.m. A wildfire that started after a thunderstorm moved through the Helena area has led to evacuations for several homes in the hills south of the city. The Jefferson County sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in a forested area between Helena and Montana City and to the west of Interstate 15 on Thursday afternoon. It was not>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local): 4 p.m. A wildfire that started after a thunderstorm moved through the Helena area has led to evacuations for several homes in the hills south of the city. The Jefferson County sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in a forested area between Helena and Montana City and to the west of Interstate 15 on Thursday afternoon. It was not>>
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
Hayden family searches for missing father
Hayden family searches for missing father
HAYDEN, Idaho - Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan. "This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - Covering every inch, Shannon Sullivan and her family search tirelessly for her father, Tim Sullivan. "This picture was actually taken one week ago today, it was his birthday, he went out to lunch with me which was a huge deal for him. It was the first time we had lunch together out of the house in two years," she said showing her father's missing flier.>>
Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission
Idaho inmate missing after attending funeral with permission
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for>>
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who went missing after he was granted permission to attend a funeral. KTVB-TV reports 30-year-old Ryan Paul Henry was granted furlough to a funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. Capt. Toby Hauntz says Henry was scheduled to return to Payette County Jail later that same day, but he never arrived. According to Hauntz, Henry was being held for>>
PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning car
PHOTOS: Citizens pull Kennewick man from burning car
PASCO, Wash. - A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night. Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.>>
PASCO, Wash. - A group of citizens in Pasco are being hailed as heroes after the were able to pull an 81-year-old man from his burning car Wednesday night. Pasco Police say the driver became confused and crashed into a DOT fence along Highway 12. The car became stuck in the weeds, the brush caught fire and soon spread to the car.>>