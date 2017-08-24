Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Katie Longmyer via NBC News Courtesy Katie Longmyer via NBC News
NEW YORK, NY -

(AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one.

Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday.

Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."       

A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .

Jimenez first spotted his future bride 13 years ago on an M14, a Manhattan local crosstown bus. He tells NY1 that when he suggested getting married on the same bus she replied, "Heck, yeah, let's do it."

A friend performed the ceremony as a Universal Life minister.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/24/2017 1:09:06 PM (GMT -7:00)

