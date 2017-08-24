Too Soon? Marketing expert explains why you’re already seeing Ha - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Too Soon? Marketing expert explains why you’re already seeing Halloween

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With temperatures expected to reach the 90's this weekend, it may not feel like the end of summer. But in a few short weeks, the season will be shifting to fall.

While summer is winding down, Halloween is still more than two months away. But costume and decorative stores are already starting to pop up in the Inland Northwest.

“It all takes time,” said Creative Director at Rainmaker, Todd Zyph. “It's not a flip of a switch, it's not summer here fall tomorrow, there's a transition.”

Zyph says the reason we’re already seeing pumpkin spiced latte’s and Halloween stores is all about business strategy.

“There's something to be said about ‘first to market’ Halloween, said Zyph. “If you're first and your driving down the road you say ‘hey lets check out what's happening in there.’ It’s a nice change of pace. You've been looking at sandy beaches and shorts all summer. It's like a change of the season and I think people get excited for that.”

Zyph also says marketing for Halloween costumes and other fall products so early are beneficial to businesses when the peak of the season arrives.

“If you're running a marketing campaign early in the season by doing a little testing and seeing what’s working, then when the marketing is at it's peak you got your best campaign sorted out and are hitting the public at that point,” said Zyph.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • 1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage

    Thursday, August 24 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 22:21:11 GMT

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

    VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire.  Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation

    >>

  • Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:10:17 GMT

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>

    CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits

    Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:35:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver. The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line. Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver. The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line. Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is 

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog

    Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-08-25 01:31:41 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through. “It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said. Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare. Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier. “The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said. Curious Alainna stuck her 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through. “It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said. Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare. Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier. “The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said. Curious Alainna stuck her 

    >>

  • WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

    WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:50:54 GMT
    WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm windowWSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
    An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell. >>
    An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell. >>
    •   