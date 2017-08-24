Moving company accused of emptying woman's bank account

Moving company accused of emptying woman's bank accountPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
Help Me Hayley
Help Me Hayley
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>