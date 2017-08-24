WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

SPOKANE, Wash. -

An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window.

WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning.

He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

WSU is still looking into how he fell.

    •   