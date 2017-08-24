WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm windowPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
1 killed in I-90 crash caused by wildfire smoke near Vantage
VANTAGE, Wash. - One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-90 near Vantage on Thursday that Troopers say was caused by smoke from a wildfire. Both directions of I-90 were shut down after the collision involving a semi-truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer, another truck and a car. The exact sequence of events is still under investigation>>
Idaho man throws epic eclipse festival, but few show up
CASCADE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man is out more than $20,000 after he set up an epic solar eclipse festival that an underwhelming amount of people showed up to. KIVI-TV reported Tuesday that Jeff Webb's eclipse festival in Cascade was complete with campsites, shuttles for parking, eight live bands, portable toilets and food for thousands of people. Webb spent nearly $7,000 on portable toilets alone. But to his surprise, only a few dozen eclipse enthusiasts showed up.>>
Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Indiana man who started a crowdfunding site to raise money so he could travel to Montana to be with his 14-year-old "fiancée" is charged with felony sexual abuse of children. William Eugene White Jr. of Montezuma, Indiana, was arrested Monday after reportedly spending the night with the girl at a Missoula homeless shelter.>>
Montana fire crews say hawk, snake caused 40-acre brush fire
BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Several fire agencies responded to a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana, Wednesday morning. Perhaps not all that interesting given that it is fire season in the Inland Northwest, but the cause of the fire is rather surprising.>>
Sisters, 18 and 7, reported missing after eclipse festival have been found safe
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The father of the two sisters tells law enforcement that they have been found and are safe. No other details were available.>>
Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits
SPOKANE, Wash. - People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver. The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line. Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is>>
Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through. “It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said. Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare. Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier. “The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said. Curious Alainna stuck her>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm windowAn 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell. >>An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell. >>
Too Soon? Marketing expert explains why you’re already seeing Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures expected to reach the 90's this weekend, it may not feel like the end of summer. But in a few short weeks, the season will be shifting to fall. While summer is winding down, Halloween is still more than two months away. But costume and decorative stores are already starting to pop up in the Inland Northwest. “It all takes time,” said Creative Director at Rainmaker, Todd Zyph. “It's not a flip of a switch, it's not>>
Second bomb threat this week evacuates WSU's Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated.>>
Law enforcement searches for wanted man considered armed and dangerous near Republic
REPUBLIC, Wash. - Ferry County Sheriff's Office and Republic Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous. Officials say Robert Showers Jr. is known to frequent the Republic and Curlew area. He is believed to be driving a small, dented red convertible with the top down. If you see him, call 911 immediately.>>
Couple who met on a bus 13 years ago now get married on one
NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City couple who met on a bus 13 years ago have now gotten married on one. Random passengers and 50 guests joined Kara Mullins and Osvaldo "O.J." Jimenez for their wedding on an M14 bus on Sunday. Jimenez told Mullins, "I'm glad I found my way to you!" Mullins told her groom, "I love you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you." A video of the ceremony aired on TV station NY1 .>>
Pennsylvania couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple says Jesus showed up in their daughter's sonogram picture, easing their concerns after two other children were born with birth defects. Alicia Zeek and Zach Smith tell WPMT-TV they're not especially religious. But they're convinced the image to the left of their daughter's head is a bearded Christ. Smith calls the image of Jesus "distinct" and says, "There's another face looking at my>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
Evacuations ordered on new fire near Helena
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on wildfires burning in Montana (all times local): 4 p.m. A wildfire that started after a thunderstorm moved through the Helena area has led to evacuations for several homes in the hills south of the city. The Jefferson County sheriff's office issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in a forested area between Helena and Montana City and to the west of Interstate 15 on Thursday afternoon. It was not>>
