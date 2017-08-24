Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog

As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through.

“It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said.

Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare.

Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier.

“The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said.

Curious Alainna stuck her arm out to have the dog sniff her, but that’s when chaos ensued.

“The dog picked her up and violently shook her and bit through her,” she said.

Kazmierczak says the dog did this all with no growl, no warning.



”It was terrifying, it was scary, I can't even explain that went through all of us,” she said.

The dog had finally released its grip on Alainna.

Shortly after she was rushed to Kootenai Health.

Kazmierczak says they didn’t know the extent of her injuries until after further testing.

“They found a punctured lung, they found a broken rib, and a cracked shoulder bone so she had to have a chest tube placed in her,” she said.

From Kootenai, she was transported to Sacred Heart where her mother, Chantel, sits by Alainna’s side.

Watching her daughter continue to get better.

“She's still a little brat,” Pleasant said.

But, her grandmother has a warning for families thinking of fostering dogs.

“I think that they should be vetted maybe for days instead of hours to see how the dogs do,” Kazmierczak said.