Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits

People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver.

The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line.

Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is crying out and in pain, they wouldn’t continue to push. Jennifer Wiyrick is a safety certifier for high school cheer coaches in the state and has been a coach herself for nearly 10 years. She says it’s important to follow safety guidelines when practicing and training.

“We make sure that our kids warm up properly,” she says.

She says there are three ways to make sure your child’s coach keeps your child safe. Stay and watch your child at the gym during practice. Ask the coach any questions you have. And also, make sure the coaches are certified.