Conor McGregor's son sports three-piece suit ahead of Saturday's fight

Ahead of Saturday's mega fight against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor's son is proving to be a knockout.

McGregor showed off his softer side in an Instagram photo with his son, Conor Jack, who is sporting a three-piece suit and some stunner shades ahead of his father's big day.

Saturday's fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 6:00 p.m.