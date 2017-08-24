Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'
NEW YORK, NY -

 (AP) - You can finally shake it off: Taylor Swift has released her new single.

The 27-year-old singer dropped the upbeat song "Look What You Made Me Do" late Thursday to streaming platforms and iTunes. The song with sharp lyrics features elements of pop, dance and house.

The anticipation of the song helped Swift trend heavily on social media. The song is the first single from her sixth album, "Reputation," to be released Nov. 10. A clip on the song's video will premiere Friday on "Good Morning America."

Swift wiped her social media pages clean last week and caused a frenzy online with video snippets of slithery snake parts.

The new song was written and produced by Swift and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, who performs in the bands Bleachers and fun.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/24/2017 8:43:57 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   